'Lively' three-year-old running marathon distance for mum with rare cancer

A Hadleigh three-year-old is running the distance of a marathon throughout October after his mum was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.

Mitchell Russo's mum Tina was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in April this year.

Tina has been receiving chemotherapy since the beginning of April and her sister, Nikki Vince, suggested a unique way in which to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

Nikki and other family members will be helping Mitchell to run at least 26.2 miles, the distance of a marathon, from October 1 to 31.

Tina said: "Honestly, he probably runs five miles each day any way, he's a very lively little boy.

"Mitchell definitely understands that he's raising money for people who are poorly like mummy and he keeps asking when he can get started. I'm very proud of him."

Tina also said that Mitchell has wanted to be involved in her cancer journey from the beginning, adding: "People ask me how I keep smiling all the time, but I have to because I've got Mitchell."

Thus far, £430 has been raised on the JustGiving page for the three-year-old's marathon - over 80% of Mitchell's original target.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, it means so so much. We never thought it would hit us, but it did, " said Tina.

"No matter how small or big the donation is, it definitely makes a difference."

She said she expected the cancer ward to be "morbid", but was surprised to find that the staff were the "bubbliest crowd".

She said she expected the cancer ward to be "morbid", but was surprised to find that the staff were the "bubbliest crowd".

Tina added: "Even though I still have a long way to go, I'm so so grateful to them all. The NHS team are simply amazing and go above and beyond in everything they do."

Mitchell will be running and walking the 26.2 miles, with the promise of ice cream as a good motivator for completing his challenge.

His nursery, Hadleigh Parkside Pre-School, are also holding a fun day and donating 70% profits to Mitchell's fundraiser.