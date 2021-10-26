Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Published: 2:10 PM October 26, 2021

The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk address has been spotted on the side of a box of rapid Covid tests.

Boxes of Flowflex lateral flow tests, available from the NHS, bears the name of MediMap Ltd, which appears to be based in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Graham Oakey, managing director of MediMap, explained the address was used as the device's overseas manufacturer required a 'UK responsible person' for administration reasons.

Without this, the producer of the tests would be unable to receive approval from the government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Mr Oakey is unaware how many boxes carry the Thurston address for MediMap, which was started in 2005.

He said: "We provide the service as a UK responsible person. The devices are made in either the US or China.

"It's a total admin thing."