News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:10 PM October 26, 2021   
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk address has been spotted on the side of a box of rapid Covid tests.

Boxes of Flowflex lateral flow tests, available from the NHS, bears the name of MediMap Ltd, which appears to be based in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Graham Oakey, managing director of MediMap, explained the address was used as the device's overseas manufacturer required a 'UK responsible person' for administration reasons.

Without this, the producer of the tests would be unable to receive approval from the government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Mr Oakey is unaware how many boxes carry the Thurston address for MediMap, which was started in 2005.

He said: "We provide the service as a UK responsible person. The devices are made in either the US or China.

"It's a total admin thing."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  2. 2 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
  3. 3 Affordable homes project proposed for east Suffolk village
  1. 4 Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism
  2. 5 Where to find the cheapest petrol in Suffolk as prices hit all-time high
  3. 6 Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker in Cavendish
  4. 7 'The culture is right' - Johnson leaves Town in good hands after whirlwind trip
  5. 8 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
  6. 9 Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move
  7. 10 Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast
Coronavirus
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon