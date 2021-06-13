GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns

Published: 6:00 AM June 13, 2021 Updated: 7:14 AM June 13, 2021

The Tollgate Practice is located inside Tollgate Health Centre. The GP surgery was inspected by Care Quality Commission experts in April and rated 'inadequate' - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A doctor’s surgery looking after more than 8,000 patients has been slammed by health inspectors who rated its services as ‘inadequate’ overall.

Care Quality Commission experts visited The Tollgate Practice in London Road, Stanway, in April and published their findings earlier this month.

The surgery, located inside Tollgate Health Centre, was considered to be providing a ‘good’ level of service by inspectors in 2019.

But this time, assessors had particular concerns in two key areas - the level of care provided, and responsiveness to patients’ needs.

Safety, leadership and the effectiveness of the surgery were rated as ‘requiring improvement’.

Bosses at the practice did not respond to requests for comment but they did write a Facebook post to allay patients’ concerns.

“Please be assured that we will take this result with the seriousness it deserves and will work with (agencies) and you, our patients, to ensure we provide a better level of service for the future,” they wrote.

“This has been a very difficult time for our staff and we would appreciate your support to help us to take the steps needed to rectify the situation.”

The CQC’s chief inspector of primary medical services, Dr Rosie Benneyworth, criticised the surgery’s treatment of all patient groups, including families, children and young people, older people, those with mental health issues and those considered at-risk or vulnerable.

It serves approximately 8,200 patients in an area with several new housing estates, where life expectancy is significantly higher than the national average.

She wrote in her report that there was no consistent process to follow up patients who had symptoms which could indicate serious illnesses in a timely and appropriate way.

There was also no procedure for patients who were deteriorating or acutely unwell, she said.

Surgery chiefs wrote on Facebook that they have been working hard to address the areas highlighted in the report, including introducing evening, weekend and Saturday morning appointments and online consultations.

The surgery is now also fully open for face-to-face appointments, they added.

The Facebook post by Tollgate Practice responding to the CQC report - Credit: FACEBOOK/TOLLGATE PRACTICE

CQC inspectors also found the surgery was in breach of a health regulation for ‘good governance’.

Specifically, inspectors found there were no effective systems to manage health and safety risks, and systems to monitor and review patients suffering with poor mental health and asthma were also not effective.

She said the inspection was prompted by concerns raised by both staff and patients, and also by health commissioners during routine visits.

At the time of the inspection in April, the surgery was in the process of being re-registered as a partnership.

Inspectors said the surgery recently employed a full-time practice manager and deputy manager after a “period of instability”.