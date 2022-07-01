News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boost of £2million for youth mental health services in Suffolk

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:30 AM July 1, 2022
Young person with their head in their hands

Mental health services for children and young people in Suffolk have received a financial boost of £2 million. - Credit: PA

Mental health services for children and young people in Suffolk have received a financial boost of £2million.

The governing bodies of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have decided to increase funding following a rise in demand for mental health services in the region.

Money will be used to recruit additional mental health professionals to improve waiting times, access to treatment and ongoing support.

The Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service will be expanded with more clinical staff offering a broader range of mental health expertise and support for evidence-based interventions and treatment.

Services for those who are known to social care, more likely to present themselves for care at hospitals and are more likely to be involved in the social justice system will also be bolstered.

Chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Stuart Richardson said: "We welcome this additional investment, which recognises that these vital services require further support in order to provide the best possible care for children and young people."

