Published: 5:20 PM July 20, 2021

Two more patients have died from the coronavirus in the past week - Credit: Archant

New data has shown there have been two further coronavirus related deaths in Suffolk in the past few days.

The latest figures, which were released late this afternoon, showed that both West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - recorded a death from the virus.

One patient died at ESNEFT on July 18 and one patient died at West Suffolk on July 19.

It comes only days after West Suffolk Hospital recorded the its first patient death from the virus since March.

Until Sunday, ESNEFT had not recorded a death since May.



