Where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex this week

Published: 1:32 PM October 25, 2021

Where you can get a Covid vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk continuing to rise people are being encouraged to get their Covid jab.

More than 4,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the week to October 19 - which shows an increase of 406 compared to the week before.

The uptake of Covid jabs in Ipswich was the lowest in the county, with more than a third in some parts of the town yet to have any kind of vaccine - while infection rates remain among the highest nationally.

The full listing of locations and timings for Pfizer jabs and boosters are:

Colchester United FC, October 25 - 10am-6pm

Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree - October 25 - 10am-4pm

Cedars Park Community Centre, Stowmarket -Oct 25 10am-3pm

North Street Pharmacy, Sudbury - October 25 to October 27 - 9am-5pm

Aqua Pharmacy, Ipswich - October 25 to October 27 - 9am-5pm

Gainsborough Sports Centre - October 26 and 27 - 10am-6pm

Clacton Hospital - October 26 and 28 - 10am-6pm

Cedars Park Community - October 26 to October 29 - 10am-6pm

Thurston Pharmacy - October 27 - 10am-2pm

More Hall Community Centre, Bury St Edmunds - October 27 - 9am-6pm

Afriacan Culture and Heritage Day, Burlington Baptist Church, Ipswich - October 27 - 1pm-6pm

Leisure World, Colchester - October 27 - 10am-4pm

Martlesham Pharmacy - October 27 - 2.30pm-5pm

Long Melford Pharmacy - October 27 to October 29 - 9am-5pm

Thurston Pharmacy - October 28 - 10am-5pm

Ipswich Waterfront - October 28 - 10am-6pm

Walk-in clinics for 12 to 15 year olds are also being offered.

If you require an Astra Zeneca vaccine, contact Suffolk and North East Essex vaccination helpline to arrange an appointment.