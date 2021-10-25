News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex this week

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:32 PM October 25, 2021   
Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Where you can get a Covid vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk continuing to rise people are being encouraged to get their Covid jab. 

More than 4,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the week to October 19 - which shows an increase of 406 compared to the week before.

The uptake of Covid jabs in Ipswich was the lowest in the county, with more than a third in some parts of the town yet to have any kind of vaccine - while infection rates remain among the highest nationally.

The full listing of locations and timings for Pfizer jabs and boosters are:

  • Colchester United FC, October 25 - 10am-6pm 
  • Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree - October 25 - 10am-4pm 
  • Cedars Park Community Centre, Stowmarket -Oct 25 10am-3pm
  • North Street Pharmacy, Sudbury - October 25 to October 27 - 9am-5pm 
  • Aqua Pharmacy, Ipswich - October 25 to October 27 - 9am-5pm 
  • Gainsborough Sports Centre - October 26 and 27 - 10am-6pm
  • Clacton Hospital - October 26 and 28 - 10am-6pm
  • Cedars Park Community - October 26 to October 29 - 10am-6pm
  • Thurston Pharmacy - October 27 - 10am-2pm 
  • More Hall Community Centre, Bury St Edmunds - October 27 - 9am-6pm 
  • Afriacan Culture and Heritage Day, Burlington Baptist Church, Ipswich - October 27 - 1pm-6pm
  • Leisure World, Colchester - October 27 - 10am-4pm
  • Martlesham Pharmacy - October 27 - 2.30pm-5pm
  • Long Melford Pharmacy - October 27 to October 29 - 9am-5pm
  • Thurston Pharmacy - October 28 - 10am-5pm
  • Ipswich Waterfront - October 28 - 10am-6pm  

Walk-in clinics for 12 to 15 year olds are also being offered. 

If you require an Astra Zeneca vaccine, contact Suffolk and North East Essex vaccination helpline to arrange an appointment.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Bye of the Tuddenham Mill, which features in the Good Hotel Guide 2022

11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flooding has swamped the harbour in the Suffolk seaside town

Flooding | Gallery

Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon