Where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex this week
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
With the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk continuing to rise people are being encouraged to get their Covid jab.
More than 4,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the week to October 19 - which shows an increase of 406 compared to the week before.
The uptake of Covid jabs in Ipswich was the lowest in the county, with more than a third in some parts of the town yet to have any kind of vaccine - while infection rates remain among the highest nationally.
The full listing of locations and timings for Pfizer jabs and boosters are:
- Colchester United FC, October 25 - 10am-6pm
- Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree - October 25 - 10am-4pm
- Cedars Park Community Centre, Stowmarket -Oct 25 10am-3pm
- North Street Pharmacy, Sudbury - October 25 to October 27 - 9am-5pm
- Aqua Pharmacy, Ipswich - October 25 to October 27 - 9am-5pm
- Gainsborough Sports Centre - October 26 and 27 - 10am-6pm
- Clacton Hospital - October 26 and 28 - 10am-6pm
- Cedars Park Community - October 26 to October 29 - 10am-6pm
- Thurston Pharmacy - October 27 - 10am-2pm
- More Hall Community Centre, Bury St Edmunds - October 27 - 9am-6pm
- Afriacan Culture and Heritage Day, Burlington Baptist Church, Ipswich - October 27 - 1pm-6pm
- Leisure World, Colchester - October 27 - 10am-4pm
- Martlesham Pharmacy - October 27 - 2.30pm-5pm
- Long Melford Pharmacy - October 27 to October 29 - 9am-5pm
- Thurston Pharmacy - October 28 - 10am-5pm
- Ipswich Waterfront - October 28 - 10am-6pm
Walk-in clinics for 12 to 15 year olds are also being offered.
If you require an Astra Zeneca vaccine, contact Suffolk and North East Essex vaccination helpline to arrange an appointment.