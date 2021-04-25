Watch the new Covid vaccine advertising campaign

Video

Published: 10:00 PM April 25, 2021

The ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign launches on Monday - Credit: UK Government

A major new television advertising campaign is being launched to encourage under 50s to take up the Covid-19 vaccine when the offer comes.

TV adverts will begin from Monday, showcasing the collective effort of the largest vaccination programme in UK history, while Royal Mail will apply a special postmark to stamped mail in support of the campaign.

The ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign encourages those due to be offered vaccines in the second phase of the rollout to join the millions of people who have already received their jabs.

The advert will also run across radio, social media and billboards in prominent locations across big cities.

The campaign will be predominantly aimed at people under the age of 50 who will be offered their first dose, as well as the over 50s who are booked in for their second dose.

It is designed to encourage vaccine uptake and highlight the role the vaccine is playing in preventing infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: “This campaign is a remarkable and poignant reminder of everything we’ve been through as a country and everything we have to look forward to – as well as the tireless efforts of our volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people.

“Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccine when it comes, as we continue on the path back to normality.”

The campaign comes as more than 33.5million people have now received a first dose of a vaccine – with 12m receiving their second dose.

The soundtrack, a cover of Dinah Washington’s ‘What a Difference a Day Makes’, recorded by songwriter and artist Shells, will be released in the coming weeks.

Royal Mail will apply a special postmark to stamped mail, which will run from May 5-7, while Google and YouTube will feature vaccine messaging on their channels, and LinkedIn will be providing free advertising space on its platform.

The 60-second advert will be launching during Emmerdale on ITV on Monday at 7.15pm.