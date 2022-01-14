24 new Covid-related deaths in Suffolk - highest figure since last February

Weekly coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk have reached their highest point since last February after 24 were recorded in seven days.

The total, for the week up to January 12, includes all deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test in the county.

The figure is the highest in Suffolk since the week ending February 22, 2021, when they were 28 deaths within a seven-day timeframe.

However, they remain far below the middle of last January when more than a hundred people died in a week, at a time when only vaccination efforts were being ramped up.

The latest data for Tuesday, January 11, revealed Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals were treating 194 patients with the virus between them - a rise from 150 the week before.

However, this remains far below the peak number of the middle of last January, when the hospitals were treating a combined total of more than 700 Covid patients.