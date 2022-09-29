Mother raises nearly £100,000 in memory of 'most perfect daughter'

Wendy Goddard has smashed her £30,000 target and raised nearly £100,000 in memory of her daughter - Credit: Keith Suffling - idesign4

A mother has completed her six year fundraising campaign, smashing her target and raising nearly £100,000 in memory of her daughter.

Wendy Goddard from Stowupland, has been raising money since her daughter, Zoe Goddard, passed away six years ago of cervical cancer, at the age of just 27.

Over the past six years, Wendy has been raising money, including a #weare30 campaign in 2020, the year Zoe would have been 30, for St Elizabeth's Hospice, who looked after Zoe before her passing.

Zoe Goddard (centre) passed away when she was just 27 from cervical cancer. - Credit: Archant

Her final fundraising event, a charity dinner at Stonham Barns Park, raised £4,500, bringing her six year total to £94,566.

Wendy said: "Zoe was everything to us.

"She was loving, kind, so full of fun and the most perfect daughter.

"She started the fundraising herself and asked me to continue with the job.

Wendy Goddard with Janice Rowles from Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

"It has been an honour to do this for her, and our hope is that through the work of the St Elizabeth Hospice, others will get the invaluable support we were given."

Alan Forward, Stonham Barns Park owner, donated £5,000 himself and hosted the charity dance and auction evening said: "Wendy inspires us all with her tireless work.

"As she strives to serve the community with her efforts, we wanted to show her that the community supports her by helping where possible.

"She is driven to give back to charities in memory of her daughter. We are absolutely in awe of her achievements."

Janice Rowles and Alan Forward from Stonham Barns Park, with Wendy Goddard and friend Kathy Burch - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

The Stonham Barns Park evening included live music, an auction and a three-course dinner, with Ipswich-born darts legend Keith Deller attending.

He said: "Wendy and her family have made such a difference with the phenomenal fundraising that will help people in the future.

"She is such a shining light, full of positivity and energy, and she was always going to make this work in memory of her lovely daughter."

Zoe concluded: "It really was a long journey to raise the money, but I am so pleased that I did. I live every day being grateful for the love of Zoe and my family".