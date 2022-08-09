GP surgery 'proud' of new modern premises for 8,000 patients

West Bergholt GP surgery has reopened following expansion and refurbishment.

The surgery, which looks after 8,000 patients, has undergone a major revamp, that includes seven new clinical consulting rooms, bringing the total number up to 15 rooms.

The extra space will also allow more health professionals to work in the community, including paramedics, pharmacists and nurse practitioners.

The surgery’s practice manager, Rachel Beales, said: “I want to thank our patients for their understanding over the past few months.

"We know how important our GP practice is to the community, but in order to achieve this fantastic outcome it was necessary to close so the work could be completed as quickly as possible.

“We’re now open for business again and are thrilled to be seeing patients come in through the doors once more.”

The GP partner who has overseen the renovation work, Dr Hasan Chowhan, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our new facility, which puts us in a very good place for the future.

“Being able to expand the building means we can offer more services closer to home and the new brighter space is certainly an improvement on the old, out-of-date environment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming patients here and hope they’ll agree that the last 8 months of renovation work have been worth it.”



