Suffolk and Essex Covid-19 rates below average in England

Published: 9:09 PM March 18, 2021

Infections are down across Suffolk and Essex in line with the national trend.

In the seven days leading to March 15, there was an average of 22 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents in Ipswich. The average across England was 42.

This is a decrease compared to the previous week, which saw 46 cases in the town. Currently, the areas of Suffolk with rates of 10 per 100,000 in Suffolk are just the West, East, and Babergh.

Mid Suffolk had 8.7 cases per 100,000 up until March 15.

Essex is also seeing a downward trend in Covid-19 cases, with only Colchester above 20 per 100,000 Covid-19 cases. Uttlesford, Trending and Braintree over 10. Maldon is on three per 100,000.

You may also want to watch:

There were a total of 332 Covid-related deaths reported as of Friday, March 5, with seven reported in that week. Babergh had one death during that week, Mid Suffolk had four, West Suffolk had two and East Suffolk had 12.

Essex had a total of 84 deaths from February 26 to March 5, bringing it to a total of 4,251 people who have died with Covid-19 on the death certificate.