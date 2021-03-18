News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Hospital admissions continue downward trend in Suffolk and Essex

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM March 18, 2021   
Routine blood tests have been cancelled at Ipswich Hospital, Colchester Hospital and West Suffolk Hospital as a result of...

Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk Hospitals - Credit: Archant

Hospital admissions of Covid-19 in some parts of Suffolk and north Essex have slightly decreased. 

From March 7 to 14, there were 52 people admitted to hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex with coronavirus — 49 of those at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals and three at West Suffolk Hospital.

As of March 16, there were 51 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust's (ESNEFT) Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, seven of which were on mechanical ventilation.

In West Suffolk, there are currently three patients with Covid occupying hospital beds with none on mechanical ventilation. 

Suffolk and North East Essex have done well in terms of vaccinations with 53.2% of the population receiving their first dose as of March 14. Mid and South Essex has had 42.8 % of the population with the first dose. 

Coronavirus
West Suffolk Hospital
NHS
Suffolk
Ipswich News
West Suffolk News

