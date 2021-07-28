News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rise in West Suffolk Covid rate one of the highest in England

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:58 AM July 28, 2021   
The rise in the number of coronavirus cases in West Suffolk is one of the worst in the country according to the latest government data. 

Figures show that in the week up until July 23 there were 240.7 cases per 100,000 people in the district up from 204.4 cases per 100,000 the week previously. 

This put West Suffolk fifth in the country for the biggest week on week rise. 

Mid Suffolk also saw cases rise from 205 cases per 100,000 people to 239.7 cases per 100,000 people in the space of a week. 

Babergh still has the highest rates in Suffolk, although it showed a significant drop in cases according to recent figures going from 416.1 to 303.1. 

Both Ipswich and East Suffolk saw small reductions in their case rates in the same period. 

Taken as a whole, the number of cases across all districts has dropped very slightly in the past week from 1892 to 1832. 

