Published: 2:14 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 2:27 PM July 20, 2021

West Suffolk Hospital has recorded its first coronavirus related death in months - Credit: PA

West Suffolk Hospital has recorded its first coronavirus related death in several months.

According to NHS data, one person died at the hospital on July 11.

Previously, the hospital had not recorded any Covid related deaths since March 16.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has not recorded a coronavirus death since May 21.

Outside of hospitals no person had died in Suffolk within 28 days of a coronavirus test since June 2.

You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk Hospital has been contacted for comment.







