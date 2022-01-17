'Internal critical incident' ends at West Suffolk Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds declared an 'internal critical incident' earlier this month - Credit: PA

The "internal critical incident" declared at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has ended, health leaders have confirmed.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust revealed it had made the decision at the start of January as 6.5% of the hospital's staff, which was more than 300 workers, were off sick.

About half of the absences - 3.2% - were related to Covid.

During the internal critical incident, West Suffolk Hospital said it would be opening additional beds for patients and have and extra focus on discharging those who are ready to go home.

However, a spokesman for West Suffolk Hospital confirmed the internal critical incident was stood down last Friday, with 6.2% of staff - 312 workers - are absent due to sickness.

A total of 3.1% of workers are off due to Covid.

The highest proportion of staff off sick peaked at 7.8% on January 6, the spokesman added.