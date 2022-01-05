News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

West Suffolk Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as Covid surges

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:33 PM January 5, 2022
Updated: 2:54 PM January 5, 2022
West Suffolk Hospital will be rebuilt as part of the governments pledge to provide 40 new hospitals by 2030 Picture...

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is dealing with staff shortages - Credit: Archant

Bosses at West Suffolk Hospital have declared an "internal critical incident" due to the number of staff who have been forced off with sickness.

Health leaders at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket hospitals, took the decision last week.

A total of 6.5% of the trust's staff are currently off sick, with 3.2% absent due to Covid.

Earlier this week West Suffolk Hospital revealed there were 343 absences on December 26, with 146 linked to the virus.

Visiting is still suspended at the hospital due to Covid cases in the area, with only limited exceptions in place.

Craig Black, interim chief executive at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said the hospital had opened more beds and focused on discharging patients to cope with demand.

Craig Black, interim chief executive at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Craig Black, interim chief executive at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

He said: "To alleviate the pressures across our health and care system in Suffolk, we have taken a number of actions in addition to our normal working practices, including opening additional beds and extra focus on discharging patients who are ready to go home.

"Since the start of the pandemic, our staff have worked tirelessly to care and support every single patient who needs our care and I want to commend them on their dedication and hard work in very busy circumstances.

"The public can help us to be there for those patients who need us the most by getting their Covid and flu jabs, by using the free, 24/7 NHS 111 online or phone service for urgent health issues and only coming to A&E if absolutely necessary."

Most Read

  1. 1 14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog
  2. 2 Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Gillingham sign Norwich striker on loan ahead of Ipswich clash
  1. 4 Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms
  2. 5 Woman turns down Queen's honour over link to 'empire'
  3. 6 Suffolk carpenter crowned best apprentice in the country after swapping careers
  4. 7 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
  5. 8 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
  6. 9 New build home with 'incredible' views of River Deben for sale for £895,000
  7. 10 'I learn off them and they learn off me' - Edmundson praises Town strikers

A series of hospital trusts throughout the country have recently declared critical incidents, with Covid cases at an all-time high nationwide as the Omicron variant continues to spread. 

Over the county border, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital moved to its highest alert level on Tuesday, while the East of England Ambulance Service Trust has been on its top alert level since last summer. 

But the entire Norfolk and Waveney health and social care system declared a "critical incident", meaning it is unable to deliver "comprehensive" care.

West Suffolk Hospital
Coronavirus
NHS
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Sofia Davies, one of the first babies born in 2022

West Suffolk Hospital

'Magical' New Year's Day baby born on living room floor

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Wind speeds started to pick up in Suffolk in October and November

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon