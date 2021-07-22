New 32-bed ward built at West Suffolk Hospital

Published: 5:11 PM July 22, 2021

The Darwin Group has built a new 32-bed decant ward at West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: Darwin Group

A new 32-bed ward has been built at West Suffolk Hospital while urgent repair works take place.

The decant ward was built by the Darwin Group over 18 weeks, with the two-storey building linked to the existing hospital building.

It consists of six bedded bays, with two ensuite rooms, nurse bases, a staff room and changing rooms.

Major repair works are taking place at West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: PA

Tony Floyde, senior project manager at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said he is "very pleased" with the huge but essential undertaking.

He said: "The construction of the West Suffolk Hospital’s new decant ward has been a huge undertaking and we are very pleased it has been completed within the tight time frame set.

"It was essential that our construction partner could work flexibly to accommodate our needs and we now have a fully functioning, healthcare compliant ward.

"We are very pleased with the result; the new facility is a high-spec and efficient solution for our staff and patients and will help us continue to provide high quality care.”

Charles Pierce, managing director at Darwin Group, added: “We are very proud to have delivered such an important project for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

"Our skilled in-house team has taken time to consider the needs of the staff and patients at the hospital – working collaboratively to deliver the ward in just 18 weeks, providing a modern space for patients.”