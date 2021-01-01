News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Suffolk hospital set to begin staff Covid-19 vaccination programme

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 8:37 AM January 1, 2021   
The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Almost 1,000 staff have already booked appointments to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at West Suffolk Hospital, where doses are due to arrive on Monday, according to a medical director.

Dr Nick Jenkins announced on Twitter that the vaccine had been ordered and would be due to arrive at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds at the start of next week.

Dr Jenkins said the delivery would be available to staff and the wider health and care community  - with 'red risk' staff first in the queue to be vaccinated, followed by patient-facing staff and then, in time, all staff.

Just hours after announcing the imminent arrival of the vaccine on New Year's Eve, Dr Jenkins revealed that all 975 vaccine appointments for next week had been booked on an app designed by the hospital's IT director. 

West Suffolk Hospital is one of the county's largest employers, with a total of 4,353 staff as of April 2020.

Coronavirus

