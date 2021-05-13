News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid jabs now being offered to people aged 38 and 39

person

Charlotte McLaughlin and PA

Published: 4:23 PM May 13, 2021   
A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine injection at the NHS vaccination centre

Suffolk has seen a few teething issues during the coronavirus vaccine rollout, but the system remains on track - Credit: Leon Neal/PA

People aged 38 to 39 in England are being invited to book Covid-19 vaccinations from today. 

The vaccine rollout will continue to younger age groups, with the aim of giving all adults at least one dose by the end of July, NHS England confirmed.

People under 40 are being offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, such as the Pfizer vaccine. 

This is due to the link between the AstraZeneca jab and extremely rare blood clots.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, which is leading the vaccine rollout in both counties,  has reassured people there is no delay in the supply of Pfizer, despite over 40s having difficulties booking.

He said: "The local rollout continues to progress very well and the offer of vaccinations to those aged 38 and 39 is another positive step forward.

You may also want to watch:

“Everybody invited is urged to book an appointment as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“People can book their appointment at a vaccination centre, pharmacy or GP site available through the national booking service.”

Armed police boxed in two vehicles on the A12 at Kelvedon

Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
