Where to get a walk-in Covid booster in Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
People in Suffolk and north Essex are being urged to get a coronavirus booster jab after the emergence of the Omicron variant — here's where you can get a walk-in jab.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the government is "turbocharging" the vaccine rollout after cases of the new strain were identified across the country.
The government has brought forward the target of offering a Covid booster jab to every adult by a month to the end of December.
Where can I get a walk-in vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex?
How long do I have to wait after my second jab?
A booster is available to every adult aged 18 or over — as long as you had the second dose was administered at least three months ago.
People over 30 can already book a booster online, while over 18s will be eligible from Wednesday.
How much protection does the booster offer?
Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide "much lower" levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared with Delta.
However, the UKHSA said a booster dose gives around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron.
How many people in the UK have Omicron?
The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 — a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898.
However, government ministers have estimated this figure is likely much higher.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the UK had recorded its first death of a patient with Omicron.