News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Where to get a walk-in Covid booster in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:43 PM December 13, 2021
A number of temporary clinics are offering Covid boosters in Suffolk and north Essex

A number of temporary clinics are offering Covid boosters in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People in Suffolk and north Essex are being urged to get a coronavirus booster jab after the emergence of the Omicron variant — here's where you can get a walk-in jab.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the government is "turbocharging" the vaccine rollout after cases of the new strain were identified across the country.

The government has brought forward the target of offering a Covid booster jab to every adult by a month to the end of December.

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new health secretary

Health Secretary Said Javid has urged people to get a booster - Credit: PA

Where can I get a walk-in vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex?

How long do I have to wait after my second jab?

A booster is available to every adult aged 18 or over — as long as you had the second dose was administered at least three months ago.

People over 30 can already book a booster online, while over 18s will be eligible from Wednesday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop
  2. 2 Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Suffolk woman who had two liver transplants and was 'full of life' died suddenly of sepsis
  1. 4 Urgent repairs proposed for much-loved slice of Suffolk history
  2. 5 North Stander: We should look to Europe for our new boss
  3. 6 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  4. 7 'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Town hopeful Harris on Portman Road vacancy
  5. 8 Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?
  6. 9 110 new homes set to be built between two A12 villages
  7. 10 Imposing Queen Anne merchant house for sale in Southwold

How much protection does the booster offer?

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide "much lower" levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared with Delta.

However, the UKHSA said a booster dose gives around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron.

How many people in the UK have Omicron?

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 — a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898.

However, government ministers have estimated this figure is likely much higher.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the UK had recorded its first death of a patient with Omicron.

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Green Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds will start home-learning

Coronavirus

Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsey battles with James McLean 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Recap: Town come from behind to take Wigan point

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon