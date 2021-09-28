UK vs. overseas dental implant treatment: which one is right for you?

Promotion

Published: 2:13 PM September 28, 2021

How has Brexit and coronavirus affected your access to overseas dental care, and should you be looking closer to home to find the help your teeth need?

Dr. Petya Chaprazova from Dental Art Implant Clinics tackles your most commonly asked questions about dental implant treatment and reveals if travelling abroad to get it can save you time and money.

Q: Can seeking dental implant treatment abroad help me save money?

A: Many people believe that seeking dental treatment abroad will cost them less and while it’s true that dental treatment in other countries can be cheaper, there are other costs to consider. Additional expenses like flights, accommodation, aftercare and check-ups can mean seeking treatment overseas is dearer than visiting a local UK clinic.

If you receive dental implant treatment abroad, it’s likely you’ll then have to find a UK dentist able to provide ongoing care and will need to pay extra for this service. Most UK clinics cover the costs of emergencies, replacements and post-treatment care, which can save you time, stress and money.

Additional expenses like flights, accommodation and aftercare can make seeking dental implant treatment overseas more expensive. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What are the benefits of using a local UK clinic for dental implants?

A: Convenience most of all. If you use a clinic close to your work and home, it’s easy to meet your dentist for appointments and fit these in around your routine. Dental implant treatment can take up to eight months from the first consultation to the final check-up and requires several appointments.

By using a local clinic, you can establish a relationship with your dentist, build trust and easily access the support you need, ensuring you receive the most effective treatment. It's difficult to build that rapport, or establish a bespoke treatment plan if working with a clinic that’s in another country.

In case of an emergency like damaging your dental material, injuring your mouth or knocking your implants, it’s reassuring to know help is nearby from a dentist that understands your case and can provide the medical assistance you need.

Q: How has Brexit and Covid-19 affected people’s ability to receive overseas dental treatment?

By using a local clinic, you can establish a relationship with your dentist, build trust and ensure you receive the most effective treatment. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Brexit and coronavirus have made travelling more complex, meaning you will need to plan carefully for your overseas dental treatment.

You will need to check flight requirements ahead of time, research any travel and quarantine restrictions in the UK and the country you’re visiting and you may need to consider getting tested or self-isolating ahead of your trip. If your travel plans are interrupted, this may delay your treatment and you may need to pay more to re-book flights or reschedule your consultation.

Seeking local dental implant treatment can be safer and simple to arrange. Previous dental services in the UK have been exempt from lockdown, so even if new Covid-19 restrictions come into place, you will still be able to have your surgery.

Q: How can you ensure you receive the highest quality dental treatment and aftercare?

A: In the UK, our dental regulatory institutions and government regulations are among the best in the world. The Care Quality Commission and General Dental Council demand high standards that every UK dental practice must meet to provide treatment and operate. This means you can rest easy knowing you’ll receive the highest quality treatment from professional dentists and nurses and that your patient rights are well protected.

Dental implant surgery is considered to be the best solution for damaged or missing teeth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What dental treatment is best for me and how can I find out more?

A: You should visit a dental implant expert to find what treatment is best for you. We’ll discuss your needs and assess your dental health to recommend treatment to help you achieve the result you want.

We are one of the few clinics dedicated to providing dental implant focused care. Our team is made up of renowned dental implant experts, with over 100 years of experience between them. You can contact us to book a consultation and find out how we can help put the smile back on your face and regain your confidence.

