Why did Suffolk and north Essex remain in Tier 2?

Published: 5:58 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 6:38 PM December 17, 2020

Over 3600 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk and Essex. Pictured is Bury St Edmunds town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Suffolk and parts of north Essex avoided being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions after the government's first review of the system - even though the situation has "deteriorated" since the end of the lockdown.

The whole of Suffolk, along with the districts of Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring in Essex, remains in Tier 2 after the first review.

However, the government has outlined its fears over the rising number of cases in Suffolk, with the "most concerning local authority" being Ipswich.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has welcomed the news of the Oxford vaccine. Picture: PA IMAGES - Credit: PA

The seven-day infection rate in Ipswich stood at 206.7 cases per 100,000 people as of December 12 - higher than the national average for England.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he was relieved that the town was not placed in Tier 3, believing it was "touch and go" whether the area would face harsher restrictions or not.

In justifying the tier decisions, the government said: "Since the end of national restrictions, the situation in Suffolk has deteriorated.

"Case rates and positivity are broadly increasing across the area.

"The overall case rate has increased by 20% or more over the last seven days in Ipswich, East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk.

"The most concerning local authority is Ipswich where case rates in all age groups, case rates in people aged over 60 and test positivity are all very high and rapidly increasing."

Essex is one of the few parts of the country to have its districts carved into areas with different tiers.

Some parts of the county have seen huge rises in cases in the last week, with Basildon recording an infection rate of more than 700 cases per 100,000 people.

But the picture in the north of Essex is much different, with Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring reporting comparatively low infection rates.

The government has said the decision to split up the county was made as hospital admissions and bed occupancy remains "stable" in the northernmost districts.

The government said: "The daily Covid bed occupancy is at national average and remains stable.

"The proportion of critical care beds or beds with mechanical ventilation occupied by Covid patients remains high."