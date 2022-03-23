Volunteers plant wildflower seeds to help bees and butterflies

Volunteers plant wildflower seeds at the sports ground at Hall Farm Road in Melton - Credit: JANE HEALEY/ TRANSITION WOODBRIDGE

Wildflower seeds have been planted at a Suffolk sports ground to help improve the area’s biodiversity and encourage pollinators, including bees and butterflies.

A group of 14 volunteers involved with Transition Woodbridge, a community-led organisation, planted a variety of seeds at Hall Farm Road sports ground in Melton.

The 300 grams of seeds were planted behind five fruit trees that had previously been provided at the site by representatives of the group, which aims to strengthen the economy and prepare for a future without oil.

Jane Healey, co-secretary of Transition Woodbridge, said: “The wildflowers will encourage insects and pollinators, which helps with biodiversity. Some of the wildflowers are quite hard to find these days and the bees, butterflies and moths like specific flowers.”

Among the species of wildflower being planted on Sunday were Wild Clary and Sweet Rocket.