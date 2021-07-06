News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Will you continue to wear a face mask after July 19?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM July 6, 2021   
Kele in her brightly coloured face mask ready to shop in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kele in her brightly coloured face mask ready to shop in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in his latest press conference that face masks will no longer be mandatory - but will you still wear one?

With it now being a personal choice to wear a face mask or not, we put the question to our readers: "Will you continue to wear a face mask even after they're no longer mandatory?"

We created an online survey to see how many people will continue to wear a mask even though it is not mandatory. 

Of the 1,623 people that voted, 874 people said they will continue to wear a face mask and 749 people said they will not.

One person commented saying, that they will continue to wear their face mask for a while as they would like to see the variants "disappear" first.

You may also want to watch:

Another person commented: "I will in certain closed spaces because I don't particularly want any of other people's germs."

One person who said they will no longer be wearing a face mask after July 19 has also reminded people to "respect others' choices and reasons."

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  2. 2 Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked
  3. 3 Town show interest in Almeria forward Appiah
  1. 4 Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 5 Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks
  3. 6 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
  4. 7 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre
  5. 8 Suffolk estate agent offers viewings by boat for unique Orford property
  6. 9 Teenage girl found safe and well by police
  7. 10 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit

Speaking before the Prime Minister's press conference yesterday, Thérèse Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, said: "I’m firmly of the opinion that after July 19, mask wearing should be an informed personal choice.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT - Credit: Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament

"I know Suffolk people tend to be sensitive to their neighbours and communities, so may wish to continue wearing one in certain situations - but it shouldn’t be mandatory."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus