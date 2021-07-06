Will you continue to wear a face mask after July 19?

Published: 4:30 PM July 6, 2021

Kele in her brightly coloured face mask ready to shop in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in his latest press conference that face masks will no longer be mandatory - but will you still wear one?

With it now being a personal choice to wear a face mask or not, we put the question to our readers: "Will you continue to wear a face mask even after they're no longer mandatory?"

We created an online survey to see how many people will continue to wear a mask even though it is not mandatory.

Of the 1,623 people that voted, 874 people said they will continue to wear a face mask and 749 people said they will not.

One person commented saying, that they will continue to wear their face mask for a while as they would like to see the variants "disappear" first.

Another person commented: "I will in certain closed spaces because I don't particularly want any of other people's germs."

One person who said they will no longer be wearing a face mask after July 19 has also reminded people to "respect others' choices and reasons."

Speaking before the Prime Minister's press conference yesterday, Thérèse Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, said: "I’m firmly of the opinion that after July 19, mask wearing should be an informed personal choice.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT - Credit: Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament

"I know Suffolk people tend to be sensitive to their neighbours and communities, so may wish to continue wearing one in certain situations - but it shouldn’t be mandatory."