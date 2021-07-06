Will you continue to wear a face mask after July 19?
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in his latest press conference that face masks will no longer be mandatory - but will you still wear one?
With it now being a personal choice to wear a face mask or not, we put the question to our readers: "Will you continue to wear a face mask even after they're no longer mandatory?"
We created an online survey to see how many people will continue to wear a mask even though it is not mandatory.
Of the 1,623 people that voted, 874 people said they will continue to wear a face mask and 749 people said they will not.
One person commented saying, that they will continue to wear their face mask for a while as they would like to see the variants "disappear" first.
Another person commented: "I will in certain closed spaces because I don't particularly want any of other people's germs."
One person who said they will no longer be wearing a face mask after July 19 has also reminded people to "respect others' choices and reasons."
Speaking before the Prime Minister's press conference yesterday, Thérèse Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, said: "I’m firmly of the opinion that after July 19, mask wearing should be an informed personal choice.
"I know Suffolk people tend to be sensitive to their neighbours and communities, so may wish to continue wearing one in certain situations - but it shouldn’t be mandatory."