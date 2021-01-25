'No vaccine appointments cancelled' amid Woodbridge centre closure

Published: 6:00 PM January 25, 2021

Closures at a Woodbridge coronavirus vaccination centre have not led to any appointments being cancelled, the boss of Suffolk GP Federation has assured the public.

The centre, which is based in the town's community hall, has been vaccinating the public and healthcare workers since January 14 – although has previously been forced to close due to a batch of vaccines delivered with a shorter than expected lifespan.

No vaccines were wasted due to that error, which also forced the closure of three other GP Federation-led sites in Debenham, Stowmarket and Haverhill.

The centre again closed its doors on Monday, January 25 – although Suffolk GP Federation chief executive David Pannell said it was never the plan to keep smaller centres open every day.

Rumours had surfaced that the Trinity Park site had also closed, although Mr Pannell confirmed this was not the case.

Mr Pannell said: “The vaccination centre run by Suffolk GP Federation at Trinity Park is open today and will be vaccinating patients there all week, but the Fed’s centre at Woodbridge Community Hall is closed today.

“It was never our intention to vaccinate at Woodbridge today so no patients have had their appointment cancelled.

“Our centres are not classified as ‘large vaccination centres’ and they were never intended to be used to vaccinate patients every day, in the same way that GP surgeries are not vaccinating on a daily basis.

“The centre at Woodbridge will reopen later this week.”

Mr Pannell added that the federation is continuing to work towards meeting the national goal of vaccinating all over-80s by mid-February, having worked towards sending invitations to all in that age group by the end of last week.

He said: “We are working hard to achieve the national standard of offering Covid-19 vaccination to everyone over the age of 80 by the middle of next month and we’re on schedule to achieve that."

Similar pledges to ensure all over-80s had received appointment offers before the end of the month have been made by both Ipswich and East Suffolk, and Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Groups.

It is understood that vaccines remain in good supply locally.