Woodbridge vaccination centre reopens after closing earlier this week

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:18 PM January 28, 2021   
A coronavirus vaccination centre in Woodbridge has reopened after residents raised fears over its permanent closure.

The centre, in the town's community hall in Station Road, started rolling out the Covid-19 jab on January 14, but shut its doors on Monday. 

The closure sparked concerns among some members of the community - but the Suffolk GP Federation, which is overseeing the rollout, said the closure was planned.

Earlier this week, chief executive David Pannell said it was "never intended" that smaller vaccination centres, such as in Woodbridge, would remain open seven days a week.

Mr Pannell also confirmed no appointments had been cancelled due to the closure.

The community hall is not one of the 'mass vaccination centres', such as the recently-opened hub at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, which is rolling out vaccines at a much faster rate.

A Suffolk GP Federation spokesman confirmed the centre reopened as planned on Thursday.

