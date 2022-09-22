Make-A-Wish UK lights up Evie-Marie world with Disney experience

A seven-year-old girl's dreams have been made with a three-day Disney experience with her family.

Evie-Marie Kersey Smith, from Woodbridge, was one of 240 children invited to spend time in Staffordshire as part of a Disney Wish experience from the Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland, Make-A-Wish UK and The Kentown Wizard Foundation.

Many of the children are living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses and may be unable to travel abroad due to their conditions.

When Evie-Marie was six weeks old her mum Cara-Lea Kersey noticed she wasn't hitting out with her left side, leading to the discovery of lesions on her brain.

When she was six months old she had her first seizure.

Evie-Marie was initially diagnosed with global development delay and severe epilepsy and in 2020, it was found she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Following another diagnosis of severe learning disability and autism.

It has meant for the family it has been hard to get away with mum Cara-Lea saying the experience "lit up all of our worlds".

Cara-Lea Kersey said: “Evie-Marie is my only child so I don’t know any different. The bad days are extremely tough but I just think I’m her Mum and deal with it.

"All I wanted to do was take her pain away. She’s my world and she’s such a happy and contented little girl who’s very affectionate and is always smiling.

"We just take one day at a time and stay close as a family to deal with everything that comes our way. We never go away as a family as Evie has so much equipment so seeing her face when she met the characters lit up all of our worlds. I can’t thank Make-A-Wish and Disney enough for this amazing opportunity.”

Evie-Marie and her family spent time at Hoar Cross Hall, in Staffordshire, between September 14 to 16.

The hall was transformed into an Enchanted Manor for the occasion.

As part of the Disney Wish experience, Busted's Matt Willis, model and TV star Millie Mackintosh and TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton came and spent time with the families.

Make-A-Wish UK chief executive, Jason Suckley, said: “Over 60,000 children in the UK are living with a critical illness, and may not be able to travel abroad due to the limits of their condition – or because they tragically may not have long left.

"We’re absolutely delighted that over 200 children have had their wishes come true by experiencing the magic of Disney right here in the UK, providing light and joy right when they and their families need it most.

"We are extremely grateful to Disney and to The Kentown Wizard Foundation for making this event possible.”