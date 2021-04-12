Riverside town's pharmacy under new owners after £575,000 sale
- Credit: Christie & Co
Woodbridge Pharmacy is under new ownership after it was purchased by a multi-dispensary group for £575,000.
The Thoroughfare pharmacy, which dispenses an average of 6,323 items per month and sells high-end perfumes and cosmetics, has been taken over by Ben and Ivy Tuffour of Tuffour Pharm Group.
It was sold at asking price and becomes the fourth pharmacy in the group's portfolio.
Mr Tuffour said: "We’re very pleased and excited to announce that we have purchased Woodbridge Pharmacy in the lovely town of Woodbridge, Suffolk.
"This is a great addition to the group and offers great opportunities to our existing team. Our aim is to continue providing a community-led approach to healthcare."
You may also want to watch:
Mark Page, director at Christie & Co, which helped handle the sale, added: "I am delighted to have helped Ben and Ivy with their latest acquisition, and I know they’ll enjoy every minute that they spend in this beautiful Suffolk town."
Most Read
- 1 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
- 2 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 3 Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge
- 4 Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston
- 5 Here's what Bristol City boss Pearson said about CEO Ashton being linked to Town
- 6 Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'
- 7 Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m
- 8 Woman found dead in country park is named
- 9 The first five jobs for Ipswich Town's new owners
- 10 Paul Cook speaks about Ipswich Town takeover for first time