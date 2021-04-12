Riverside town's pharmacy under new owners after £575,000 sale

Published: 1:45 PM April 12, 2021

Woodbridge Pharmacy has been purchased by Ben and Ivy Tuffour, of Tuffour Pharm Group - Credit: Christie & Co

Woodbridge Pharmacy is under new ownership after it was purchased by a multi-dispensary group for £575,000.

The Thoroughfare pharmacy, which dispenses an average of 6,323 items per month and sells high-end perfumes and cosmetics, has been taken over by Ben and Ivy Tuffour of Tuffour Pharm Group.

It was sold at asking price and becomes the fourth pharmacy in the group's portfolio.

Mr Tuffour said: "We’re very pleased and excited to announce that we have purchased Woodbridge Pharmacy in the lovely town of Woodbridge, Suffolk.

"This is a great addition to the group and offers great opportunities to our existing team. Our aim is to continue providing a community-led approach to healthcare."

Mark Page, director at Christie & Co, which helped handle the sale, added: "I am delighted to have helped Ben and Ivy with their latest acquisition, and I know they’ll enjoy every minute that they spend in this beautiful Suffolk town."