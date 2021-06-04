Prison instructor loses nearly 6st — and still enjoys her pastries

Published: 7:00 PM June 4, 2021

Sharon Hadley has lost nearly 6st with the help of Slimming World. - Credit: Sharon Hadley

A prison instructor who is partially deaf and felt self conscious when going out has managed to lose nearly 6st and says she "hasn't looked back".

Sharon Hadley, a horticulture and conservation instructor at HMP Prison at Hollesley Bay, said her confidence has grown since losing 5st 7lbs with the help of Slimming World.

Mrs Hadley, aged 56, attends the weekly Slimming World group in Woodbridge, where she lives and works.

The pastry-lover joined the dieting programme five years ago, after reaching 15st 8lbs, with her doctor recommending she try and lose some weight.

Mrs Hadley said she had tried every diet there is, but was given 10 free weeks at Slimming World, and "hasn't looked back".

"I feel much more confident in myself," said Mrs Hadley.

"I walk a lot now and I feel much better. I love my job, it's a very demanding and physical job, so it is much easier to do things now.

"I'm much more mobile."

Mrs Hadley, who has been working at the prison for the last five years, said she has always been outgoing but no longer feels self-conscious going out.

"I always thought people were looking at my weight," she said.

"I'm one of those people where what you see is what you get. But now that I have lost the weight I realise this was a façade I put on for myself, that I didn't care. But I do care. And I really did care that I was big."

Mrs Hadley said it hasn't been easy losing the weight, but is much more confident with her body now.

She highly recommends Slimming World, explaining you can still eat all the foods you enjoy in moderation.

She said: "I struggled with my portion control and knowing when to stop eating. I don't have a sweet tooth but I love savoury food and pastries.

"You can still eat all that you just have to know when it's enough. Slimming World re-educates you more than anything."

Mrs Hadley now hopes to reach her 6st weight loss goal and is enjoying being more active.