News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

People of Suffolk urged to explore living kidney donation

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM March 10, 2022
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to staff and families affected

23 people in Suffolk are currently waiting for a kidney transplant. - Credit: PA

A total of 23 people in Suffolk are currently waiting for a kidney transplant - and the number is expected to rise.

NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging people to share their organ donation decision and explore living kidney donation this World Kidney Day (March 10).

Kidney transplants were the hardest hit area of organ donation during the pandemic, with an overall drop of 34% in 2020/21 compared to 2019/20.

Living kidney donation allows people to either choose to donate to someone they know or create a chain of transplants via the UK living kidney sharing scheme.

Living donor transplantation helps minimise the time people rely on dialysis by offering patients who are most difficult to match the chance of a successful transplant.     

Director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, at NHS Blood and Transplant, Anthony Clarkson, said: "We know the pandemic is a very worrying time for kidney patients as thousands of people, including 23 patients in Suffolk, wait for a life-changing kidney transplant.

"If anyone in Suffolk is willing to consider living kidney donation, they can find out more on our website.”

Poster offering advice on becoming a donor

NHS Blood and Transplant are urging the people of Suffolk to explore the option of living kidney donation this World Kidney Day. - Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant


NHS
Health
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The aftermath of the fire at the Field of Dream farm in Thurston

Suffolk Live News

'It's heartbreaking': Anger after suspected arson attack at Suffolk farm

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson scores to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Live

Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The opening of the new Dixon and Young Pie and Mash business in Sudbury.

Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
Corrie McKeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Corrie McKeague's mum says she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in bin

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon