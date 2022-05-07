British Legion member Doris's secret to being 100? Do what makes you happy

A longstanding British Legion member and World War Two veteran has marked her 100th birthday.

Doris Sagar, a resident of Healthcare Homes Foxgrove in Felixstowe, celebrated with family on her big day on May 2.

She is still an active member of the British Legion and enjoys reading and sharing stories of her time in the forces and working as a draughtswoman.

On turning 100, the centenarian said her secret was to "just get on with it and do what makes you happy".

Doris also likes watching TV, particularly Call the Midwife, Dancing on Ice and The Repair Shop as well as keeping up to date with the news.

Home manager Leanne Greeves said, “Doris had an enjoyable birthday with her family and even the Mayor of Felixstowe called in to see her, and of course there was a card from HRH the Queen.

“Her three daughters came to celebrate with her, as well as all her friends in Foxgrove.”







