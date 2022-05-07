News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

British Legion member Doris's secret to being 100? Do what makes you happy

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 1:18 PM May 7, 2022
Updated: 1:29 PM May 7, 2022
Doris Sagar at Foxgrove

Doris Sagar at Foxgrove - Credit: Healthcare Homes

A longstanding British Legion member and World War Two veteran has marked her 100th birthday.

Doris Sagar, a resident of Healthcare Homes Foxgrove in Felixstowe, celebrated with family on her big day on May 2. 

She is still an active member of the British Legion and enjoys reading and sharing stories of her time in the forces and working as a draughtswoman.  

On turning 100, the centenarian said her secret was to "just get on with it and do what makes you happy".  

Doris also likes watching TV, particularly Call the Midwife, Dancing on Ice and The Repair Shop as well as keeping up to date with the news. 

Home manager Leanne Greeves said, “Doris had an enjoyable birthday with her family and even the Mayor of Felixstowe called in to see her, and of course there was a card from HRH the Queen. 

“Her three daughters came to celebrate with her, as well as all her friends in Foxgrove.” 



Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

A car caught fire on the A12 in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Car bursts into flames in layby on A12

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Housing News

Go-ahead for 15 new homes in pretty Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Christian Walton celebrates on the final whistle at Fleetwood Town.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon