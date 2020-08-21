E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Carers thanked for fantastic efforts during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 18:53 21 August 2020

Five care homes across West Suffolk have had their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic recognised in a special week of appreciation including Barking Hall near Needham Market. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP

Five care homes across West Suffolk have had their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic recognised in a special week of appreciation including Barking Hall near Needham Market. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP

Archant

Five care homes across West Suffolk have had their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic recognised in a special week of appreciation.

Fornham House near Bury St Edmunds was one of the care homes visited by group director, Maggie McDow. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUPFornham House near Bury St Edmunds was one of the care homes visited by group director, Maggie McDow. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP

Barking Hall near Needham Market, Hillcroft House in Stowmarket, Fornham House near Bury St Edmunds, Uvedale Hall in Needham Market and Handford House in Ipswich are part of the Healthcare Homes Group, which operates 45 residential care homes and 12 home care branches in East Anglia and the South of England.

The group held its very own ‘Appreciation Week’ beginning on the August 3, as a sign of its gratitude to its staff.

Throughout the week, care homes and branches were visited by members of the executive team. Events were also held in honour of the staff who continued working throughout the pandemic.

Hillcroft House in Stowmarket. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUPHillcroft House in Stowmarket. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP

All homes were visited by group director, Maggie McDow, who presented each member of staff with a personal letter and gift.

She also gave home managers a specially-designed canvas print and said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege for us to visit the teams in Suffolk as part of our Appreciation Week.

“The week was all about recognising the incredible efforts of every member of staff that have each gone above and beyond to protect and care for our residents during the most challenging time in our history.

Uvedale Hall in Needham Market. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUPUvedale Hall in Needham Market. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP

“So many of the team have gone to significant lengths to support residents and their families during lockdown, including working additional hours or helping out on their days off - sacrificing their own time.

“These efforts have been phenomenal and we are proud and extremely appreciative for everything they have done.”

Katherine Foley, regional director for Healthcare Homes, added: “I would like to personally thank all staff across the Suffolk region for their continued professionalism, tremendous commitment and compassionate care during these challenging times.

“I’m so proud of all their efforts and offer my heartfelt thanks to them all.”

