E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New survey to look at young people’s mental health in Suffolk during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:30 30 April 2020

The new survey aims to understand the mental health of young people and their parents in Suffolk Picture: TIME TO CHANGE

The new survey aims to understand the mental health of young people and their parents in Suffolk Picture: TIME TO CHANGE

Newscast Online

It’s hoped that new surveys into young people’s mental health in Suffolk will help inform the county’s response to the coronavirus.

Andy Yacoub, CEO Healthwatch Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWNAndy Yacoub, CEO Healthwatch Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

Healthwatch Suffolk has launched the new surveys, called My Health, Our Future at Home, to look at the mental health and wellbeing of young people and their families in Suffolk during the pandemic.

There are two separate surveys; one is for young people aged between 11 and 19, as well as those aged up to 25 with SEND, with the second survey for parents and guardians.

The anonymous surveys look at a number of areas including asking participants how they are feeling now and what sort of worries they have been experiencing.

It also asks them how they feel their family is coping with lockdown and what their experiences have been of accessing local services or support.

The survey’s findings will be used to shape and inform the response to coronavirus in Suffolk as well as supporting recovery after restrictions are lifted.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: “We’re concerned about the impact of this pandemic and, in particular, how it might be having an impact on the mental health and wellbeing of our children and young people.

“We know that many young people feel isolated and that parents are trying to balance new responsibilities with work pressures and the normal day to day demands of family life.

“It’s hard, it’s unprecedented and it’s not something any of us have experienced before. As such, we have little understanding about how this pandemic might be having an impact on our wellbeing.

“With so many changes happening within local services, we need rapid feedback to understand more about people’s experiences.

“Quite simply, it has never been more important than now.

“There are a decreasing number of places that people can take their experiences and know they will be heard.

“But, we’re here. We’re ready to listen, and we can use your feedback to make sure new systems and services are set up with you in mind.”

Both surveys can be found on Healthwatch Suffolk’s website.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: Suffolk transplant athlete hoping to inspire people to exercise during lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family left homeless after devastating fire destroys house

Firefighters tackle a blaze in Braintree Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE

Planners give green light to huge new warehousing development off A14

An artist's impression of phase 2 of Suffolk Park Picture: JAYNIC

Kings of Anglia Podcast: The big debate - should football return amid coronavirus crisis?

The Kings of Anglia podcast

Could this springtime sea of yellow flowers become a thing of the past?

A oilseed rape field in full flower near Sculthorpe in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Suffolk artist creates sketchbook to illustrate life in lockdown

Sue Pownall, an artist from Sudbury, pictured here with her dog Degas. Picture: SUE POWNALL
Drive 24