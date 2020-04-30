New survey to look at young people’s mental health in Suffolk during coronavirus

The new survey aims to understand the mental health of young people and their parents in Suffolk Picture: TIME TO CHANGE Newscast Online

It’s hoped that new surveys into young people’s mental health in Suffolk will help inform the county’s response to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Yacoub, CEO Healthwatch Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN Andy Yacoub, CEO Healthwatch Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

Healthwatch Suffolk has launched the new surveys, called My Health, Our Future at Home, to look at the mental health and wellbeing of young people and their families in Suffolk during the pandemic.

There are two separate surveys; one is for young people aged between 11 and 19, as well as those aged up to 25 with SEND, with the second survey for parents and guardians.

The anonymous surveys look at a number of areas including asking participants how they are feeling now and what sort of worries they have been experiencing.

It also asks them how they feel their family is coping with lockdown and what their experiences have been of accessing local services or support.

The survey’s findings will be used to shape and inform the response to coronavirus in Suffolk as well as supporting recovery after restrictions are lifted.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: “We’re concerned about the impact of this pandemic and, in particular, how it might be having an impact on the mental health and wellbeing of our children and young people.

“We know that many young people feel isolated and that parents are trying to balance new responsibilities with work pressures and the normal day to day demands of family life.

“It’s hard, it’s unprecedented and it’s not something any of us have experienced before. As such, we have little understanding about how this pandemic might be having an impact on our wellbeing.

“With so many changes happening within local services, we need rapid feedback to understand more about people’s experiences.

“Quite simply, it has never been more important than now.

“There are a decreasing number of places that people can take their experiences and know they will be heard.

“But, we’re here. We’re ready to listen, and we can use your feedback to make sure new systems and services are set up with you in mind.”

Both surveys can be found on Healthwatch Suffolk’s website.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: Suffolk transplant athlete hoping to inspire people to exercise during lockdown