7 Suffolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Published: 4:33 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 5:30 PM December 10, 2020

The George in Hadleigh has fitted its outside area with fairy lights and hearte - Credit: The George, Hadleigh

While current government restrictions don’t allow you to meet others outside your bubble indoors, you’re still able to catch up over a substantial meal and a mulled wine at these local pubs and inns.

The George, Hadleigh

Adorned with bright fairy lights throughout, this pub south Suffolk has a large outdoor patio area that is sheltered and fitted with heaters.

Dishes on The George’s menu include sandwiches served with chips, jacket potatoes, nachos grande, lasagne, pulled beef chilli con carne, and ham, egg and chips. Alternatively, you can get a scotch egg and a pint for £7.

To make a booking, call 01473 822151.

The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, meaning it complies with Tier 2 guidelines Picture: The Golden Hind - Credit: Archant

The Golden Hind, Ipswich

The Golden Hind is ready to welcome support bubbles thanks its recently-revamped outdoor seating area.

Decorated with fairy lights throughout, the pub’s marquee is partially-opened but still incredibly cosy thanks to its powerful heaters.

The pub has a variety of dishes on offer, including dirty fries, sausage and mash, pulled pork nachos, hunter’s chicken and a range of burgers. On Sundays, you can also indulge in a one, two or three-course roast lunch - the perfect meal to accompany a glass of wine or two. To make a booking, call 01473 724025.

Junkyard Market is making its way to Ipswich this weekend, and will be running throughout weekends in December Picture: Junkyard Market - Credit: Archant

Junkyard Market, Ipswich

Junkyard Market has just arrived at Ipswich’s Grafton Way car park and is the perfect setting for you and five of your friends to meet for a drink and a bite to eat.

The global street food and drink market will be heated, and houses a selection of stalls selling a variety of cuisines alongside locally-brewed beers and high-end cocktails.

While tickets are sold out for this weekend’s event, tickets are on sale Monday December 7 for the following weekend. Tickets are free but are required for entry, and Junkyard Market will be running every weekend up until Thursday December 31.

The Boot, Freston

Freston’s The Boot has two outdoor marquees on its patio area and The Roundhouse in its garden, allowing groups of up to six people from other households to meet.

The marquee will have some of its sides raised, and The Roundhouse is partially-open in order to comply with Tier 2 guidelines – so while both areas are heated, you may want to bring an extra layer.

The pub’s December menu is filled with an array of substantial meals, including beer-battered fish and chips, Suffolk beef burgers and Dingley Dell pork chop. The Boot is also serving roast dinners every Sunday between 12.30pm and 7pm. To make a booking, call 01473 780722.

The Grundisburgh Dog, Grundisburgh

If a charming village pub is what you’re after this season, then The Grundisburgh Dog is the place for you.

Just a stone’s throw away from Woodbridge, the pub has erected a new heated, partially-opened outdoor marquee, allowing support bubbles of up to six to meet.

Serving a range of real ales, the pub’s December menu features a variety of winter-warming dishes including slow roasted pork, oven roasted fillet of salmon, South Indian curry and Cajun chicken burgers. To book a table, call 01473 735267.

The Henny Swan, Sudbury

This riverside pub has just installed heaters in its outside area, allowing groups of up to six to meet for a substantial meal and a drink this festive season.

The Henny Swan’s drinks menu includes a selection of wines, beers, and spirits, alongside cocktails such as sloe gin fizzes, chocolate martinis and Long Island spiced teas. Dishes on offer include cheeseburgers served with skinny fries, battered haddock and paella.

Booking ahead is advised. To make a reservation, call 01787 267953.

The Duke of Marlborough, Somersham

Keep warm this winter at The Duke of Marlborough pub, thanks to its new fire baskets outside, which allow groups of up to six to meet and eat outdoors. In addition, the pub also has a gas-heated marquee which is open on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dishes on the pub’s menu include homemade beef burger and chips, local sausage and mash, roasted Mediterranean vegetable spaghetti and local lamb shank. The pub is also serving an extensive breakfast menu from 9am – choose from cooked breakfasts, vegetarian breakfasts and American-style pancakes.

To make a booking, call 01473 831283.

