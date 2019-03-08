Two weeks of disruption as road closed for drainage works

The roadworks will take place in Woolpit. Picture: LIBRARY ANGELA SHARPE

Villagers in Woolpit have been warned of a fortnight of disruption when a section of a road is dug up for drainage works.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the majority of the county’s road and pavement network, announced on Twitter that it would need to shut Heath Road between the Sharpes Row and Warren Lane junctions from Tuesday, April 9.

Even though work will take place from 7am to 4.30pm each day, the road will need to shut for 24 hours a day because a large section of the middle of the carriageway will be dug up.

“The road will be under 24-hour continuous closure for the duration of the works and will be closed to through traffic,” a statement from Suffolk Highways said.

“Unfortunately the road is not wide enough to comply with safety regulations to maintain a safe passing distance for vehicles and a road closure is necessary.”

Access will be allowed for residents and businesses in the area affected, although it will be controlled by workers on site.

“On-street parking will be restricted to allow the works to be carried out unobstructed,” Suffolk Highways added.

Diversion routes for vehicles weighing up to 7.5tonnes will be signposted, along with a separate route for heavier vehicles.