A woman who was missing from Stowmarket has been found.

Heather Hazelton, 62, from Combs had last been seen on Friday, January 3.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that she had returned home in the evening of Saturday, January 4.

"Police wold like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter," said the spokesman.