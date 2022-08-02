News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concern as woman, 31, goes missing from east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:15 PM August 2, 2022
Heather Webb has gone missing from Woodbridge

Heather Webb has gone missing from Woodbridge - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to locate a woman who has gone missing from east Suffolk.

Heather Webb, 31, from Butley, near Woodbridge, was last seen yesterday evening, August 1, and was reported to police earlier today.

She is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with shaven black hair and brown eyes.

Police also described her as "vulnerable" and officers are continuing their enquiries to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Heather or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 115 of August 2.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

Author Picture Icon
