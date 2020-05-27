Suffolk hairdresser campaigns to get stylists to embrace colour as they look to re-open

The owner of Saxmundham hairdresser’s Heavenly Hair has called for fellow stylists to ditch black uniforms as they look to return to work.

Janene Bush, who owns the salon is calling on others to embrace colour with her ‘We are back, but not in black” campaign.

“Many salons up and down the country have a dress code or uniform policy that requires staff to wear black, however, with salons looking to reopen in July, I believe the hairdressing industry should celebrate with a show of colour across the UK,” said Ms Bush.

“It has been an incredibly difficult few weeks for our industry, we have been stopped from doing the job we love, and that has had a huge effect on us, and our clientele.

“It has been proven that colour can have a huge psychological impact in lifting mood, stress levels and mindset, and we hope that by displaying this show of positivity, we will all come together and feel uplifted.”

Pam Davis, CEO of Fashion Candy Style and a regular model on ITV’s This Morning, is also supporting the campaign and said, “Nothing appeals more to people’s emotions than wearing a colour that creates a positive experience.

“In my line of work, I am regularly advising clients to wear bright colours to enhance their style.

“I fully support this campaign and look forward to working with Janene to change the image of hairdressers across the country”.

Ms Bush and her team will be adhering to the strict new guidelines issued by the government when opening her salons in July.

She said:“We have everything in place, and we can’t wait to get back to work.

“We hope our initiative takes off and hairdressers across the country join us as we shout from the rooftops; ‘We are back, but not in black’.”