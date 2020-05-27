E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk hairdresser campaigns to get stylists to embrace colour as they look to re-open

PUBLISHED: 15:15 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 27 May 2020

Janene Bush is hoping that others will follow her lead Picture: JANENE BUSH

Janene Bush is hoping that others will follow her lead Picture: JANENE BUSH

Archant

The owner of Saxmundham hairdresser’s Heavenly Hair has called for fellow stylists to ditch black uniforms as they look to return to work.

Pam Davies is also supporting the campaign Picture: PAM DAVIESPam Davies is also supporting the campaign Picture: PAM DAVIES

Janene Bush, who owns the salon is calling on others to embrace colour with her ‘We are back, but not in black” campaign.

“Many salons up and down the country have a dress code or uniform policy that requires staff to wear black, however, with salons looking to reopen in July, I believe the hairdressing industry should celebrate with a show of colour across the UK,” said Ms Bush.

“It has been an incredibly difficult few weeks for our industry, we have been stopped from doing the job we love, and that has had a huge effect on us, and our clientele.

“It has been proven that colour can have a huge psychological impact in lifting mood, stress levels and mindset, and we hope that by displaying this show of positivity, we will all come together and feel uplifted.”

Pam Davis, CEO of Fashion Candy Style and a regular model on ITV’s This Morning, is also supporting the campaign and said, “Nothing appeals more to people’s emotions than wearing a colour that creates a positive experience.

“In my line of work, I am regularly advising clients to wear bright colours to enhance their style.

“I fully support this campaign and look forward to working with Janene to change the image of hairdressers across the country”.

Ms Bush and her team will be adhering to the strict new guidelines issued by the government when opening her salons in July.

She said:“We have everything in place, and we can’t wait to get back to work.

“We hope our initiative takes off and hairdressers across the country join us as we shout from the rooftops; ‘We are back, but not in black’.”

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

