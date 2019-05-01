Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police urge fans to be on best behaviour for Ipswich Town's last match of the season

01 May, 2019 - 14:28

Police are urging fans to enjoy the final match of the season between Ipswich Town and Leeds Utd in good spirits - despite the mixed fortunes of the two clubs involved.

More than 4,000 tickets have been given to Leeds fans ahead of the Championship clash at Portman Road on Sunday, May 5.

Police are asking both sets of fans to arrive at the ground early for the match, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

A spokesman said bag searches would be taking place and that fans should be aware they may be asked to show their tickets before reaching the ground.

Chief Inspector Simon Mills, who will be overseeing the police operation on the day, said: “There will be a high profile police presence to ensure all supporters arrive and leave the ground safely.

“With relegation from the Championship confirmed for Ipswich Town I am sure the fans will remain positive and enjoy the match in the right spirit.

You may also want to watch:

“For Leeds, they will be playing the match with the prospect of a place in the play-offs now secure, and we also expect them to behave in responsible, sensible and well-mannered fashion.

“I would also stress to fans from Leeds that if you do not have a ticket for the game please do not travel with the expectation of getting into the ground as you will face disappointment.

“We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, violence, racial chanting, mindless vandalism or any alcohol-fuelled disorder from either sets of fans.

“We will also be applying section 35 dispersal powers if necessary. This will allow us to deal with individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder, not only when they have occurred or are occurring but when they are likely to occur. Failure to comply with the direction to leave an area is a criminal offence as is failure to surrender any items when requested to do so by police.

“We know that the vast majority of fans attending will be there to enjoy the game and we will be there to welcome them. Officers will be approachable and are there to ensure the safety of those attending the game and members of the public wishing to go about their normal business.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Planning any event that involves large numbers of people needs careful consideration and I know Constabulary has worked closely with the football club to ensure everyone enjoys the Ipswich Leeds match and I'd like to thank them for this.

“I know the outcome of this match will not make any difference to Ipswich's fate but I hope everyone acts responsibly to ensure that the fixture is enjoyable for everyone.”

“Fans are asked to allow extra time for their journeys to and from the stadium and to follow the directions of stewards and police officers at the ground.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

School pupils help launch air ambulance charity’s newest helicopter

The welcoming committee at Newmarket Academy included jockey Bob Champion, mayor Rachel Hood and deputy mayor James Lay. Picture: MAGPAS

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sandi Toksvig and leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel’s contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists