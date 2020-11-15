Flood alerts issued after heavy rain hits Suffolk

Three flood alerts have been issued around local rivers following heavy rain across Suffolk this morning.

The Environment Agency put out the alerts earlier today, after heavy rain swept across the county in the morning.

The first alert is in place throughout the lengths of the River Deben and the River Lark, with water levels haven risen to high levels.

Further rain is forecast into the afternoon and so it is feared levels could rise further.

Another alert is also in place in the upper River Stour and surrounding tributaries, while a third has been issued for the Rivers Blyth and Walpole.

The alerts read: “This message has been issued because there is a possibility of some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas from now and through the rest of today.

“Take care on riverside footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary.”