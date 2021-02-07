Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night

Published: 1:33 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 1:57 PM February 7, 2021

Snow on Ipswich Waterfront today - the thaw is expected to be slow - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forecasters say Suffolk is set for another 24 hours of snow - and no thaw until the end of the week.

There will be more heavy snow this afternoon, mainly affecting coastal areas but some of it reaching further inland.

Suffolk and north Essex have already had a blanket of snow today, driven by north-easterly winds from across the continent with temperatures just below freezing and a windchill factor making it feel like minus 8C.

Phil Garner, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said more heavy snow was expected this afternoon.

Hundreds without power as Storm Darcy hits Suffolk

He said: "It's not going to stop. It will continue for the rest of the day and during the overnight period and I think it is going to continue for much of the day tomorrow.

You may also want to watch:

"The snow is light and powdery and is blowing around with the winds and there could be significant drifting by tomorrow evening.





Ipswich town centre earlier today. Forecasters say there could be heavy snowfall at times this afternoon - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We are expecting some more heavier snow this afternoon, with the radar showing this will mostly be along the coast but some moving a little bit further inland."

Tomorrow's snow will be more widespread and showery with the potential for some heavy showers at times. The risk of wintry showers would continue through the day and into the night.

Storm Darcy forces Covid vaccine centres in Suffolk and Essex to close early

Mr Garner said daytime temperatures for the next few days would be 1C to 2C.

It would not be a quick or sudden thaw.

He said: "Temperatures are going to struggle for several days but by the end of the week they could be 3C to 4C."

Snowfall today has been quick to cover streets and open spaces - but some families have reported that the powdery snow is not ideal for snowman-making.

LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel

Forecasters have said that there could be up to 25cm of snowfall by tomorrow morning along the county's coastal strip and perhaps 8cm to 10cm in inland areas.



