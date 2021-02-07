Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Forecasters say Suffolk is set for another 24 hours of snow - and no thaw until the end of the week.
There will be more heavy snow this afternoon, mainly affecting coastal areas but some of it reaching further inland.
Suffolk and north Essex have already had a blanket of snow today, driven by north-easterly winds from across the continent with temperatures just below freezing and a windchill factor making it feel like minus 8C.
Phil Garner, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said more heavy snow was expected this afternoon.
Hundreds without power as Storm Darcy hits Suffolk
He said: "It's not going to stop. It will continue for the rest of the day and during the overnight period and I think it is going to continue for much of the day tomorrow.
You may also want to watch:
"The snow is light and powdery and is blowing around with the winds and there could be significant drifting by tomorrow evening.
"We are expecting some more heavier snow this afternoon, with the radar showing this will mostly be along the coast but some moving a little bit further inland."
Most Read
- 1 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
- 2 Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend
- 3 LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
- 4 Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk
- 5 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
- 6 Many Suffolk schools announce full closures on Monday due to snow
- 7 Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways
- 8 Car skids into hedge as snow makes Suffolk driving conditions treacherous
- 9 Suffolk's latest Covid breakdown shows parts of Ipswich have most cases
- 10 Passengers rescued after 4x4 car rolls in snowy field
Tomorrow's snow will be more widespread and showery with the potential for some heavy showers at times. The risk of wintry showers would continue through the day and into the night.
Storm Darcy forces Covid vaccine centres in Suffolk and Essex to close early
Mr Garner said daytime temperatures for the next few days would be 1C to 2C.
It would not be a quick or sudden thaw.
He said: "Temperatures are going to struggle for several days but by the end of the week they could be 3C to 4C."
Snowfall today has been quick to cover streets and open spaces - but some families have reported that the powdery snow is not ideal for snowman-making.
LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
Forecasters have said that there could be up to 25cm of snowfall by tomorrow morning along the county's coastal strip and perhaps 8cm to 10cm in inland areas.