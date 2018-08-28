Sunshine and Showers

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

PUBLISHED: 10:39 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 27 January 2019

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Heavy snow could hit the region on Tuesday with a chance that some areas could see up to 10cm, according to forecasters.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich was awash with families enjoying the snow during the 'Beast from the East' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristchurch Park in Ipswich was awash with families enjoying the snow during the 'Beast from the East' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in the east of England between 9pm on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday, which could cause some travel disruption across Suffolk and north Essex.

The Met Office said a band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, and will continue into Wednesday.

Forecasters say accumulations of between 1-3cm are likely across East Anglia, with 5cm of snow in places.

There is also a small chance that some areas could see up to 10cm over higher ground.

Heavy snow could hit the region on Tuesday Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULUHeavy snow could hit the region on Tuesday Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

Temperatures are also set to drop to between 3 or 4C (37/39F)for most of Tuesday.

The Met Office said there is relatively high uncertainty for the period from Tuesday to Thursday, but there is also a possibility that snow could fall across Suffolk and north Essex late on Thursday.

Phil Garner, forecaster with Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Tuesday looks as though it’s going to start out quite cold and frosty before turning cloudier during the day.

“Then on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we are going to see a band of rain moving across from the west which looks like it might turn into sleet and snow.

The Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBBThe Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

“It does look at the moment like it will move across East Anglia and we could see between 2-5cm of snow.”

Mr Garner added that the chance of snow on Thursday was less likely.

“It’s certainly one to watch out for but it looks more like rain at the moment.

“I think the snow is more likely in the north of the country.”

A yellow weather warning for high winds is currently in place for parts of Suffolk until 9pm tonight.

Despite the warning, Highways England said there were no plans to close the Orwell Bridge.

