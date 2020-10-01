E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Miles of standstill traffic on A12 after crash

PUBLISHED: 16:52 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 01 October 2020

Police are attending a collision on the A12 by the Colchester Jobserve Community Stadium. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have been called to a crash on the A12 next to Colchester football stadium which has partially blocked the carriageway.

Essex Roads Policing Unit North has confirmed officers are on the scene after a collision in the northbound carriageway between Spring Lane and the Jobserve Community Stadium at approximately 3pm today.

An East of England Ambulance is also at the scene.

Standstill traffic has built up for about five miles back to the Stanway area, however officers have now reopened lane two allowing some traffic to filter through.

A second ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on the motorists.

