Hedgehog hospital 'inundated' with hoglets fundraising for purpose-built facility
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The founder of a hedgehog rehabilitation charity is raising funds to move the hospital from her "inundated" home to a purpose-built facility.
For over 15 years, Sue Stubley has run the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital from her home near Newmarket, treating thousands of sick and injured hedgehogs.
Sue said: "The new facility is desperately needed. I'd like my house to be a house again!"
She rescues, rehabilitates and releases hedgehogs from across Suffolk back into the wild as soon as they are fit and healthy.
Sue first became involved in looking after animals as she suffered from spinal problems and couldn't sleep at night.
Wanting to put her sleepless nights to good use, she started her conservation efforts with hedgehogs.
Recently, Sue has been "inundated" by close to 80 hedgehog babies, or 'hoglets', alone in the last few weeks, all of which require one- to two-hour feeds.
Most Read
- 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
- 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
- 3 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
- 4 Matchday Live: Town step up pre-season as West Ham visit
- 5 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
- 6 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
- 7 Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named
- 8 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast
- 9 Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours
- 10 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital volunteer Sharon Crouch said: "There's no-one quite like Sue. She really goes above and beyond to care for Suffolk's hedgehog community."
Sue is hoping the new purpose-built premises would house the few hedgehogs who cannot be released back into the wild, as well as providing specialist facilities to continue the care she and her volunteers deliver.
She said: "I'd also like to incorporate helping people, as I think it's good for your mental health to become involved in conservation efforts."
The population of hedgehogs in the UK has been cut by half in the last 20 years, primarily due to habitat loss, weed killers, insecticides and busy roads.
The Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital encourages anyone who has found a sick or injured hedgehog to contact them urgently on 07702 211302 or 01638 500295.
Once adequate care has been administered, Sue rehomes the hedgehogs in the same place they were found or, if this is not possible, places them in a site where other hedgehogs are thriving.
Those wishing to support Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital can donate via their website or offer their time as a hospital volunteer, offsite foster carer, and to help identify more hedgehog-friendly release sites.