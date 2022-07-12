Hedgehog hospital 'inundated' with hoglets fundraising for purpose-built facility

The founder of a hedgehog rehabilitation charity is raising funds to move the hospital from her 'inundated' home to a purpose-built facility. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The founder of a hedgehog rehabilitation charity is raising funds to move the hospital from her "inundated" home to a purpose-built facility.

For over 15 years, Sue Stubley has run the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital from her home near Newmarket, treating thousands of sick and injured hedgehogs.

Sue said: "The new facility is desperately needed. I'd like my house to be a house again!"

Sue Stubley has run the Hedgehog Hospital from her home in Newmarket for over 15 years. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She rescues, rehabilitates and releases hedgehogs from across Suffolk back into the wild as soon as they are fit and healthy.

Sue first became involved in looking after animals as she suffered from spinal problems and couldn't sleep at night.

Wanting to put her sleepless nights to good use, she started her conservation efforts with hedgehogs.

Recently, Sue has been "inundated" by close to 80 hedgehog babies, or 'hoglets', alone in the last few weeks, all of which require one- to two-hour feeds.

The Hedgehog Hospital has been inundated by close to 80 babies in the last few weeks. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital volunteer Sharon Crouch said: "There's no-one quite like Sue. She really goes above and beyond to care for Suffolk's hedgehog community."

Sharon Crouch has volunteered with Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital for four years. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sue is hoping the new purpose-built premises would house the few hedgehogs who cannot be released back into the wild, as well as providing specialist facilities to continue the care she and her volunteers deliver.

She said: "I'd also like to incorporate helping people, as I think it's good for your mental health to become involved in conservation efforts."

Sue is hoping the new purpose-built premises would house the few hedgehogs who cannot be released back into the wild. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The population of hedgehogs in the UK has been cut by half in the last 20 years, primarily due to habitat loss, weed killers, insecticides and busy roads.

The Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital encourages anyone who has found a sick or injured hedgehog to contact them urgently on 07702 211302 or 01638 500295.

Harry is one of the many hedgehogs currently recovering at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Once adequate care has been administered, Sue rehomes the hedgehogs in the same place they were found or, if this is not possible, places them in a site where other hedgehogs are thriving.

Those wishing to support Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital can donate via their website or offer their time as a hospital volunteer, offsite foster carer, and to help identify more hedgehog-friendly release sites.