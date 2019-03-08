E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'There is no way they would survive the winter' - plea to save baby hedgehogs

PUBLISHED: 12:59 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 October 2019

Sue Stubley with Stitch, one of the hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital. Stitch has recovered well after being brought into the hospital aged about 10-days-old with five siblings, three of which were dead, after they were mauled by a cat. Sue is appealing for volunteers to help at the hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sue Stubley with Stitch, one of the hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital. Stitch has recovered well after being brought into the hospital aged about 10-days-old with five siblings, three of which were dead, after they were mauled by a cat. Sue is appealing for volunteers to help at the hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A hedgehog hospital in Suffolk has been struggling to cope with the sheer number of new arrivals as warmer temperatures mean more baby hedgehogs are being born later in the year.

Trainee volunteer as four-months-old Clara Arrowsmith meets one of the rescued hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, with her mum, volunteer Taz Clarke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTrainee volunteer as four-months-old Clara Arrowsmith meets one of the rescued hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, with her mum, volunteer Taz Clarke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An impassioned Facebook post from a dedicated volunteer at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital in Ousden near Newmarket, has brought the plight of young hedgehogs, and their parents, to the attention of animal lovers - and they are now wondering what they can do to help.

Posting in Facebook groups across Suffolk Taz Clarke said: "With the weird weather in the UK there have been babies born late in the year.

"Sadly a lot have been suffering from large tick and worm burdens and many have been victims of roads and garden incidents."

Sue Stubley, who runs the hedgehog hospital said: "We are getting four or five baby hedgehogs brought in a day some of them only weigh 100g, there is no way they would survive the winter."

Two of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTwo of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Currently there are 150 hedgehogs in the care of the Suffolk Hedgehog hospital, work is already underway on an extension to help meet demand, and provide more space for volunteers to do their important work.

They hedgehog hospital has already outgrown their original premises two times.

Miss Stubley said she has been touched by the response to the social media appeal: "I think it is amazing how many people want to help, the more the better.

"We are always looking for more volunteers, we will train anyone who comes in and you can volunteer in different ways - it does not need to be in the hospital.

One of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"You can help with our social media or make things that we can sell to raise funds."

What does the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital need?

The hospital specifically needs storage boxes - ideally 50 litre Really Useful Boxes which are available at stores such as Homebase and B&Q.

They are also always in need of kitten food, kitten milk and puppy food.

Sue Stubley with Stitch, one of the hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital. Stitch has recovered well after being brought into the hospital aged about 10-days-old with five siblings, three of which were dead, after they were mauled by a cat. Sue is appealing for volunteers to help at the hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSue Stubley with Stitch, one of the hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital. Stitch has recovered well after being brought into the hospital aged about 10-days-old with five siblings, three of which were dead, after they were mauled by a cat. Sue is appealing for volunteers to help at the hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For more information on volunteering or donating please visit their website.



Read more: Found a hedgehog in your garden? Here's what to do

