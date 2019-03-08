'There is no way they would survive the winter' - plea to save baby hedgehogs
PUBLISHED: 12:59 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 October 2019
Archant
A hedgehog hospital in Suffolk has been struggling to cope with the sheer number of new arrivals as warmer temperatures mean more baby hedgehogs are being born later in the year.
An impassioned Facebook post from a dedicated volunteer at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital in Ousden near Newmarket, has brought the plight of young hedgehogs, and their parents, to the attention of animal lovers - and they are now wondering what they can do to help.
Posting in Facebook groups across Suffolk Taz Clarke said: "With the weird weather in the UK there have been babies born late in the year.
"Sadly a lot have been suffering from large tick and worm burdens and many have been victims of roads and garden incidents."
Sue Stubley, who runs the hedgehog hospital said: "We are getting four or five baby hedgehogs brought in a day some of them only weigh 100g, there is no way they would survive the winter."
Currently there are 150 hedgehogs in the care of the Suffolk Hedgehog hospital, work is already underway on an extension to help meet demand, and provide more space for volunteers to do their important work.
They hedgehog hospital has already outgrown their original premises two times.
Miss Stubley said she has been touched by the response to the social media appeal: "I think it is amazing how many people want to help, the more the better.
"We are always looking for more volunteers, we will train anyone who comes in and you can volunteer in different ways - it does not need to be in the hospital.
"You can help with our social media or make things that we can sell to raise funds."
What does the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital need?
The hospital specifically needs storage boxes - ideally 50 litre Really Useful Boxes which are available at stores such as Homebase and B&Q.
They are also always in need of kitten food, kitten milk and puppy food.
For more information on volunteering or donating please visit their website.
