E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Prickles hedgehog sanctuary gets helping hand from volunteers

PUBLISHED: 14:04 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 04 September 2019

One of the hedgehogs at the Suffolk Prickles sanctuary Pixcture: UK POWER NETWORKS

One of the hedgehogs at the Suffolk Prickles sanctuary Pixcture: UK POWER NETWORKS

UK POWER NETWORKS

Happy hedgehogs have a spruced up Suffolk refuge thanks to a group of volunteers.

The team at work painting Hoggie Lodge Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSThe team at work painting Hoggie Lodge Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

The team from the connections department at UK Power Networks in Bury St Edmunds spent the day at the Suffolk Prickles hedgehog rescue centre in Earl Stonham.

They painted the new Hoggie Lodge plus cleared a ditch and prepared ground to plant bushes that will give the animals natural cover.

Hoggie Lodge will also provide a meeting space and place to work with volunteers wanting to have hands on experience of hedgehog care.

You may also want to watch:

So far this year, Prickles has taken in more than 130 hedgehogs to look after until they are grown, or well enough to be released.

The voluntary work was part of UK Power Networks' Donate A Day scheme which gives the company's 6,000 staff two days paid leave each year to volunteer in their local communities.

It was the idea of team member Rachael Raine, a keen environmentalist, after a report by the People's Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society last year said UK hedgehog numbers had fallen by about 50% since the turn of the century.

Rachael also obtained funding from her company to cover the cost of paint and brushes.

"Being a new charity they do need a lot of help and are trying to expand to meet demand," she said.

"They are located not far from our offices and the owners seemed very helpful, organised and willing to help us have a team day volunteering with them."

Paula Baker, who set up Suffolk Prickles, said: "The team worked really hard painting our Hoggie Lodge with its final coat of paint.

"What took one person a whole week to paint on his own took the team just a few hours, which was brilliant as we have so much to do we find it difficult to get these jobs completed.

"One volunteer was particularly amazing spending most of the day in the muddy ditch clearing it, then creating a small fenced area so that we can build up the bank with some soil and plant some more holly hedging.

"It has given us a real boost with our plans for the lodge and we are all really grateful for the time given up to help us."

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Felixstowe seafood hut burns down in overnight blaze

The fire, which was attended by firefighters and police officers, destroyed the beach hut that had been renovated into a popular local business Picture: ALAN BOYLE

First phase of £7m Atex Business Park in Stowmarket nears completion

A computer generated image of the south eastern view of Atex Business Park in Stowmarket Picture: MERRIFIELDS

Mike Bacon: The ‘Lambo’, cheesy chips and the Sheeran effect....Happy days are here again

Fans show their appreciation and support for Town manager Paul Lambert, with a massive 'Lambo' banner, ahead of the Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tributes paid to father of two who died in tractor crash

Leonard Bates, 67, from the Ingham area of Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor in August Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Indecent exposure suspect answers bail

Parklands in Ufford, where one of the incidents is alleged to have happened Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists