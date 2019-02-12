Video

Spring on its way as blanket of snowdrops seen across region

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

It may only be February, but spring very much appears to be on its way - judging by the beautiful snowdrops blooming across our region.

The snowdrows are springing up across East Anglia, like these in the yard of St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Essex Picture: ARCHANT The snowdrows are springing up across East Anglia, like these in the yard of St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Essex Picture: ARCHANT

The iconic white plants are often a sign of the change in the seasons, as they tend to grow in dry and mild weather - even though they can cope with frosts and rain.

So those yearning for spring would only have been too happy to see a blanket of snowdrops at Hedingham Castle, Castle Hedingham, Essex on the warmest weekend of the year so far.

A spokesman for the 900-year-old castle said: “This February the castle grounds have become blanketed with the magnificent drifts of snowdrops.

“They are such a romantic sight and a hugely popular attraction here at Hedingham.

“The snowdrops also give people a great opportunity to explore areas of the grounds which are generally less visited, such as the ancient moat and woodlands surrounding the castle.”

The spokesman added that even though the snowdrops were blooming later than usual this year, fans of the flowers are in luck as they have arrived just in time for half-term.

No frost is expected to thwart the oncoming shoots, with a mild forecast and highs of 11C and overnight lows of 4C for the next week.

Patchy cloud cover will be a constant feature in Suffolk until Friday and even some early patches of fog in some places, with bright spells and gentle winds from the south-west.

For the first time this year the sun will rise before 7am as well, with February 21 turning bright at 6.59am.

Green-fingered enthusiasts can see snowdrops across Suffolk in public parks across Ipswich, Stowmarket, Felixstowe, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.

Snowdrops have also been pictured springing up in Church Lane, Lawford, around the St Mary the Virgin Church.

They can also be seen at stately homes like Kentwell Hall or natural landscapes like Bradfield Woods.

Native to Europe and Western Asia, their taxonomical name, Galanthus Nivalis, is a combination of Greek and Latin meaning “milk flower of the snow”.

