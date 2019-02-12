Sunshine and Showers

Spring is sprung! First snowdrops of the season spotted

PUBLISHED: 11:25 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 18 February 2019

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Spring is just around the corner in Suffolk and Essex as East Anglia prepares for less frost and warmer weather - signalled by the first snowdrops of the year.

The snowdrows are springing up across East Anglia, like these in the yard of St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Essex Picture: ARCHANTThe snowdrows are springing up across East Anglia, like these in the yard of St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Hedingham Castle, in Halstead, Essex, was awash with the first blooming flowers of the year, with visitors surrounded by thousands of plants as they visited the keep which has stood for over 900 years.

A spokesman for the castle said: “This February the castle grounds have become blanketed with the magnificent drifts of snowdrops.

“They are such a romantic sight and a hugely popular attraction here at Hedingham.

“The snowdrops also give people a great opportunity to explore areas of the grounds which are generally less visited, such as the ancient moat and woodlands surrounding the castle.”

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSpring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The spokesman added that although the snowdrops were blooming later than usual this year, fans of the flowers are in luck as they have arrived just in time for half term.

They were also pushing up in Church Lane, Lawford, around St Mary the Virgin Church.

Snowdrops are symbolically the signal that winter has passed, temperatures will rise and more daylight is on the way - which is all true of the forecast for East Anglia.

No frost is expected to thwart the oncoming shoots, with a mild forecast and highs of 11C and overnight lows of 4C for the next week.

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSpring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Patchy cloud cover will be a constant feature in Suffolk until Friday and even some early patches of fog in some places, with bright spells and gentle winds from the south-west.

For the first time this year the sun will rise before 7am as well, with February 21 turning bright at 6.59am.

Green-fingered enthusiasts can see snowdrops across Suffolk, in public parks across Ipswich, Stowmarket, Felixstowe, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Magazine has a list of the best places to see these flowers emerging, from stately homes like Kentwell Hall or natural landscapes like Bradfield Woods.

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSpring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Native to Europe and Western Asia, their taxonomical name, Galanthus Nivalis, is a combination of Greek and Latin meaning “milk flower of the snow”.

Send us your snowdrop photographs for a chance to be featured in our gallery!

Spring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSpring is in bloom, as snowdrops blossom at Hedingham Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The snowdrows are springing up across East Anglia, like these in the yard of St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Essex Picture: ARCHANTThe snowdrows are springing up across East Anglia, like these in the yard of St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Essex Picture: ARCHANT

