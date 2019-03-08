E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Knights do battle in national jousting tournament

PUBLISHED: 09:47 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 27 August 2019

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Knights in shining armour faced off in a battle to the end, clashing in an ancient jousting tournaments in Essex.

Historic jousting displays at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Knights of Destrier returned to Hedingham Castle, jousting in custom-made suits of solid steel armour.

The brave horseback riders took part in one of the most exciting and authentic jousting tournaments in England using long poles to try and take out their opposing rider.

On display at the castle were skill at arms demonstrations, a commentary on how the Knights prepare and arm themselves and the jousting contest during a thrilling day out for all the family!

Other highlights included two displays from Coda Falconry, have-a-go archery with the Norfolk Longbowmen, a court jester, musicians, maypole dancing and donkey rides.

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The castle was also open and full of living-historians telling tales of the previous battle which took place there.

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHistoric jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Late entries available for 5k Ipswich Big Fun Run

A previous Big Fun Run at Christchurch Park held in 2013. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Pub worker threatened with screwdriver in aggravated burglary

Two men broke into the Robin Hood pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Jobs at risk as FedEx looks to close Ipswich site

FedEx has confirmed it is planning to move work away from its site at Claydon Industrial Park. Photo: Google/PA.

Your chance to meet Ipswich striker duo James Norwood and Kayden Jackson

James Norwood celebrates scoring Ipswich's fifth and final goal at Bolton at the weekend with Kayden Jackson. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘I’ll do whatever’s needed’ - Wilson just wants to help Blues win

James Wilson has started four games for Town this season. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists