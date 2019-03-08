Knights do battle in national jousting tournament

Historic jousting displays being held at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Knights in shining armour faced off in a battle to the end, clashing in an ancient jousting tournaments in Essex.

Historic jousting displays at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Historic jousting displays at Hedingham Castle. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Knights of Destrier returned to Hedingham Castle, jousting in custom-made suits of solid steel armour.

The brave horseback riders took part in one of the most exciting and authentic jousting tournaments in England using long poles to try and take out their opposing rider.

On display at the castle were skill at arms demonstrations, a commentary on how the Knights prepare and arm themselves and the jousting contest during a thrilling day out for all the family!

Other highlights included two displays from Coda Falconry, have-a-go archery with the Norfolk Longbowmen, a court jester, musicians, maypole dancing and donkey rides.

The castle was also open and full of living-historians telling tales of the previous battle which took place there.

