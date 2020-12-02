E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic picture shows crashed car on its roof

PUBLISHED: 18:02 02 December 2020

Hedingham Road, in Braintree, is closed following this crash. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT - NORTH

A Braintree road has been closed by police after a dramatic crash left a car upside down on its roof.

Essex Roads Policing Unit - North Tweeted at around 5.45pm on Wednesday (December 20) to say it had closed Hedingham Road to help clear the scene and recover the vehicle.

Officers said just one car was involved in the incident, with the vehicle in question pictured upside down on a grass verge by some trees.

Police said no-one had been seriously hurt in the crash.

