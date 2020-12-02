Dramatic picture shows crashed car on its roof
PUBLISHED: 18:02 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 02 December 2020
A Braintree road has been closed by police after a dramatic crash left a car upside down on its roof.
Essex Roads Policing Unit - North Tweeted at around 5.45pm on Wednesday (December 20) to say it had closed Hedingham Road to help clear the scene and recover the vehicle.
Officers said just one car was involved in the incident, with the vehicle in question pictured upside down on a grass verge by some trees.
Police said no-one had been seriously hurt in the crash.
